Covid vaccine in UAE: Over 96% of kids aged 3-17 developed antibodies after jab

No Covid infections reported among kids who received both doses of the vaccine.

More than 96 per cent of children aged 3 to 17, who took part in the Sinopharm immune bridge study, developed antibodies to fight Covid-19.

The study suggested that the vaccine was highly effective in preventing Covid-19, as none of the children who received both jabs caught the coronavirus.

Over 900 children were part of the study that was conducted in Abu Dhabi.

Authorities in the UAE had earlier this month approved the Sinopharm vaccine to be given to kids in this age group.

Officials did not observe any serious side effects in the children who took part in the study. Of the vaccinated children, 29.7 per cent experienced pain in the injection site; 8 per cent had headaches and 3.7 per cent developed a fever.

The children overcame the minor side effects within a couple of days.

The study’s preliminary results will help support the planning process for the safe return of students to schools.

Held under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the study was conducted with full parental consent. All young volunteers were closely monitored and received care at every step of the process.

Authorities advised parents to get their children inoculated.

The Covid vaccine approved for children aged between 3 and 11 years is Sinopharm; while those aged between 12 and 15 years can be given either Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNtech.

The UAE is the first country in the Middle East and North Africa region to have conducted a study of the vaccine’s effectiveness for this age group. Other vaccine manufacturing countries, such as China, the United States, United Kingdom and India, have also performed similar clinical trials over the past few months.

