Covid vaccine in UAE: No appointment needed for kids, seniors

Booster shots also available via walk-in at all SEHA vaccination centres in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi residents can now get their Covid-19 vaccine booster shots via walk-in, and the same goes for children and senior citizens taking their first or second dose of the jab, authorities announced.

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) on Wednesday confirmed that the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 3 to 17, Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 12 and above, Covid-19 vaccines for senior citizens and residents, and Covid-19 booster vaccine shot for individuals who have received their second dose are now available via walk-in at all SEHA vaccination centres across Abu Dhabi.

The DoH has urged parents to get their children vaccinated to ensure safety of the overall community. “The vaccine is the only way to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, maximise the prevention of the virus and ensure lives and activities return to normal,” the DoH said in a statement.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) had earlier clarified that pupils aged 3-15 did not need to be vaccinated to attend in-classroom learning. However, pupils aged 16 and above must be administered the jab. They are allowed to attend in-classroom teaching only 28 days after taking the second dose of a UAE-approved vaccine.

Officials said the booster shot is designed to enhance and strengthen the body’s immune response against the highly contagious emerging strains of Covid-19.

Dr. Jamal Mohammed AlKaabi, Undersecretary of DoH, said: “We continue to strengthen our efforts to maintain the health and safety of all members of the community as it remains at the forefront of our priorities, and we are committed to making Covid-19 vaccines available and accessible to all Abu Dhabi citizens and residents. The whole world has been fighting this pandemic for almost two years and vaccines are the most effective way in defeating it and returning to a normal quality of life.”

For details on all vaccination locations, visit: https://www.doh.gov.ae/en/covid-19/national-vaccination

