Covid vaccine in UAE: No appointment needed for 5 categories of residents
The jabs are available to them at most vaccination centres and clinics
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has announced that certain people can get the Covid-19 vaccine without prior appointment at most vaccination centres and clinics.
According to the authority, UAE nationals and their domestic workers, senior citizens and residents aged 60 years and above, people of determination, those with chronic diseases, and workers in educational and health entities.
The UAE is already the world’s most vaccinated nation. The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in UAE on Monday said that 29,480 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in the past 24 hours, taking the total doses administered to 17.72 million. This takes the rate of doses to 179.25 per 100 people.
In recently announced directives, federal government employees who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will need to take a PCR test every two days. Previously, unvaccinated federal government staff were required to take the PCR tests every seven days.
