Covid vaccine in UAE: List of centres where you can get the jab

Nearly 100,000 people in the UAE have already received the vaccine as part of the voluntary national vaccination program. .

A day after the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) officially registered the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, health authorities released a list of the clinics and hospitals at which residents can now take the Covid-19 vaccine.

The voluntary vaccine, which is 86 per cent accurate according to health regulators was launched in Abu Dhabi this week and has been extended to Dubai and the Northern Emirates. The Sinopharm vaccine was trialled in the UAE involving 31,000 people and the undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Health, Jamal Al Kaabi, told CNN on Wednesday that nearly 100,000 people in the UAE have already received the vaccine as part of the voluntary national vaccination program.

It is now available in all clinics run by Abu Dhabi’s public health regulator SEHA, private medical facilities run by VPS Healthcare and NMC Hospital. VPS Healthcare will be facilitating mass vaccination against COVID-19 through 18 of its facilities in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the western region (Al Dhafra). The healthcare group will start the vaccination program from Saturday and NMC will offer it to volunteers starting Sunday.

In Dubai, residents can get the shot at Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital. In Sharjah, it is available at Wasit Medical Centre in Sharjah from 4 pm to 9 pm. In Ajman, people can go to Al Humaidiya Centre from 9 am to 12.30 pm and from 5 pm to 8.30 pm.

In Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah, it is available at the Al Bait Metwahid centre and Murashied Medical Centre respectively. Khaleej Times visited the Al Wasit Medical Centre in Sharjah on Thursday, December 10 and spoke with several volunteers who took the Sinopharm vaccine.

Those interested in receiving the vaccine must carry their Emirates IDs and a Ministry health card, which can be procured from Tasheel Health Centres. Appointments can be booked through a network of health centres and clinics run by the MoHAP. To book, call 80050. A pre-recorded message which plays before the main menu options offers residents the option to arrange an appointment. The vaccine will be administered in two shots, 21 days apart.

VPS Hospitals

Abu Dhabi

>Burjeel Hospital, Al Najdah Street - Abu Dhabi

>Burjeel Medical City, 28th St - Mohamed Bin Zayed City

>Medeor 24x7 Hospital, Al Falah St - Zone 1 - Abu Dhabi

>LLH Hospital, Muroor Road Zone 1E3-02 - Abu Dhabi

>Burjeel Medical Center, Makani Mall,Al Shamkha

>Burjeel Medical Center, Deerfields Mall, Shahama

>Burjeel Medical Center, Precinct B-01 Al Zeina

>Burjeel Medical Center, Yas Mall

>Burjeel Medical Center MHPC

>Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island

>Burjeel Oasis Medical Center, Beda Zayed

>Tajmeel Kids Park, Shahama. 12 Street, Emirates Park Zoo and Resorts, Shahama

>NMC hospitals and centres in Abu Dhabi

>Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital in Abu Dhabi

Musaffah

>Lifecare Hospital, M-24, Musaffah, Near Village Mall

>LLH Hospital, M 7, Al Mussafah

>Occumed Clinic, Musaffah Industrial, Musaffah

Al Ain

>Medeor International Hospital, 'AsharijBida Bin Ammar

>Burjeel Royal Hospital, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed - Road

>Burjeel Medical Centre Barari Mall, Al Ain

Seha's Al Zafarana Centre for Diagnosis and Comprehensive Examination

>Al Bateen Health Centre

>Al Maqtaa Health Centre

>Mohamed bin Zayed City Health Centre

>Baniyas Health Centre

>Khalifa City Health Centre

>Al Falah Health Centre

>Al Bahia Health Centre

>Oud Al Tawbah Centre for Diagnosis and Comprehensive Examination

>Hili Health Centre

>Al Yahar Health Centre

>Al Muwaiji Health Centre

>Mezyad Health Centre

>Neama Health Centre

>Al Quoa Health Centre

>Al Hayer Health Centre

>Sweihan Health Centre

>Al Dhafra Clinic in Madinat Zayed

>Madinat Zayed Hospital

>Ghayathi Hospital

>Al Mirfa Hospital

>Delma Hospital

>Al Sila Hospital

>Liwa Hospital

People can also be vaccinated in their neighbourhood councils or majlis from 10 am to 6 pm:

>Al Bateen Council

>Supervisor Board

>Falaj Hazaa Council (Al Ain)

>Zayed City Council (Al Dhafra)

