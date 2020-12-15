Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
Rizwan Sajan says he did not feel any side effects
Dubai-based businessman Rizwan Sajan, chairman and founder of Danube Group, received the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
The businessman shared a photo on his Instagram account while taking China’s Sinopharm vaccine.
“I am feeling normal and there are no side effects,” he said. “I trust this Chinese vaccine because it is tested and proven. Everyone should take this vaccination and healthcare authorities have approved it after a thorough and proper process,” he added.
The health authorities in the UAE have released a list of the clinics and hospitals where residents can take the Covid-19 vaccine. The voluntary vaccine campaign was launched in Abu Dhabi and was later extended to Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
Residents can only receive the vaccine from the emirate where their visas have been issued. The vaccine is administered in two shots, 21 days apart.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the...
Rizwan Sajan says he did not feel any side effects READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New coronavirus strain spreading in UK has key...
The new variant includes a genetic mutation in the "spike" protein,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,226 Covid cases, 674 recoveries, 4...
More than 18.6 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Jordan approves Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
A study was also under way to allow the use of two other vaccines. READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai