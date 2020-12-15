Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab

Rizwan Sajan says he did not feel any side effects

Dubai-based businessman Rizwan Sajan, chairman and founder of Danube Group, received the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The businessman shared a photo on his Instagram account while taking China’s Sinopharm vaccine.

“I am feeling normal and there are no side effects,” he said. “I trust this Chinese vaccine because it is tested and proven. Everyone should take this vaccination and healthcare authorities have approved it after a thorough and proper process,” he added.

The health authorities in the UAE have released a list of the clinics and hospitals where residents can take the Covid-19 vaccine. The voluntary vaccine campaign was launched in Abu Dhabi and was later extended to Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Residents can only receive the vaccine from the emirate where their visas have been issued. The vaccine is administered in two shots, 21 days apart.

