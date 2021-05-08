- EVENTS
Covid: UAE to remain on UK 'red list' after May 17
Officials have advised citizens to only travel to such countries in "the most extreme of circumstances".
UK authorities have announced that the UAE will remain on the country's ‘red list’, even after international travel resumes in the Kingdom, starting May 17.
According to The Independent, transport secretary Grant Shapps revealed the 43 countries on the red list — of which the UAE was one — in a press conference at 10 Downing Street.
According to Shapps, red-listed countries were “those which should not be visited except in the most extreme of circumstances”.
The UAE has reportedly been red-listed due to its status as a major international travel hub.
Under the restrictions, travellers returning from the UAE to the UK will be required to spend nearly Dh9,000 (1,750 pounds) on 10 days at a government-mandated quarantine hotel on arrival.
The price will also include a private transfer from the airport, all meals and two PCR tests, one to be taken on day two and one on day eight of the isolation period.
