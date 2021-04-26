- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid: UAE to dedicate all resources to help India fight second wave
Sheikh Abdullah renewed UAE's solidarity with India and the confidence that the nation will survive this critical juncture.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has affirmed his confidence in the ability of the Republic of India to overcome the challenging circumstances triggered by the resurgence in Covid-19 cases, reiterating the UAE's full support for and solidarity with the friendly country amidst the challenging health situation it is reeling under.
This came in a phone call made by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Sunday with Indian Minister of External Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, wherein His Highness said that the leadership, government and people of the UAE are in full solidarity with the Republic of India in these challenging circumstances and support the Indian government in all measures it takes to contain the repercussions of the pandemic.
Appreciated the call yesterday from HH Sheikh @ABZayed, FM of UAE expressing his solidarity with India. As always, deeply value good wishes and international cooperation.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 26, 2021
Sheikh Abdullah expressed UAE's keenness to dedicate all resources in support of the efforts currently undertaken by the government of India to weather these tough times.
Sheikh Abdullah extended sincere condolences to Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar over the victims of the pandemic, expressing his wishes for health and wellness to the people of India.
Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the long-standing relations between the UAE and India and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two friendly countries. He also renewed UAE's solidarity with India and the confidence that the nation will survive this critical juncture.
He also stressed that global synergy and concerted action are fundamental to overcoming the fallout of the pandemic that which he said is taking its toll on the entire world.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 crisis: Thailand suspends travel from...
More venues were closed in Bangkok as part of efforts to contain a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: This is how Oracle is helping ...
The company is helping enterprises put their organisation's data to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE doctors slam viral fake post about...
The posts have been instructing women to avoid taking the jab five... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flying Emirates? No need for hard copy of PCR test
The integration makes Dubai one of the first cities in the world to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli