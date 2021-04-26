Covid: UAE to dedicate all resources to help India fight second wave

Sheikh Abdullah renewed UAE's solidarity with India and the confidence that the nation will survive this critical juncture.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has affirmed his confidence in the ability of the Republic of India to overcome the challenging circumstances triggered by the resurgence in Covid-19 cases, reiterating the UAE's full support for and solidarity with the friendly country amidst the challenging health situation it is reeling under.

This came in a phone call made by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Sunday with Indian Minister of External Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, wherein His Highness said that the leadership, government and people of the UAE are in full solidarity with the Republic of India in these challenging circumstances and support the Indian government in all measures it takes to contain the repercussions of the pandemic.

Appreciated the call yesterday from HH Sheikh @ABZayed, FM of UAE expressing his solidarity with India. As always, deeply value good wishes and international cooperation. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 26, 2021

Sheikh Abdullah expressed UAE's keenness to dedicate all resources in support of the efforts currently undertaken by the government of India to weather these tough times.

Sheikh Abdullah extended sincere condolences to Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar over the victims of the pandemic, expressing his wishes for health and wellness to the people of India.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the long-standing relations between the UAE and India and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two friendly countries. He also renewed UAE's solidarity with India and the confidence that the nation will survive this critical juncture.

He also stressed that global synergy and concerted action are fundamental to overcoming the fallout of the pandemic that which he said is taking its toll on the entire world.