Covid UAE: Temporary cancellation of fines announced in Ajman
The decision aims to support business continuity in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ajman Media City Free Zone announced the temporary cancellation of fines resulting from renewing lease contracts of licensed establishments in Media City.
The decision aims to support business continuity for the city's investors after the financial effects arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajman Media Free City, issued a decision to waive the fines imposed on those who haven't renewed lease contracts for units leased by companies in the Media City from April 18 to April 30.
He said that Ajman Media City Free Zone is committed to addressing the negative effects of the coronavirus crisis and its impact on investors in Media City.
The move has been undertaken as part of incentives launched by Ajman Media City Free Zone to help investors overcome the effects of the pandemic.
