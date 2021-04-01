Covid UAE: Taking vaccine during fasting permissible, says Fatwa Council

A virtual meeting of the council reviews religious rulings in regard to the Covid safety measures

The UAE Fatwa Council announced on Thursday that taking the Covid-19 vaccine is permissible in Islam and does not invalidate fasting.

This came as the council had a virtual discussion, under the chairmanship of Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah, over the Fiqh of fasting, including the guidelines, rules and regulations derived from the rulings laid down in the Holy Quran and the traditions of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the Sunnah.

The council reviewed the religious rulings in regard to the preventive and precautionary measures in place to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, primarily those related to the arrangements of Iftar meals and Ramadan tents as well as Al Taraweeh prayers.

A detailed official statement will be issued by the council in this regard during the next media briefing on Covid-19.