- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid UAE: Taking vaccine during fasting permissible, says Fatwa Council
A virtual meeting of the council reviews religious rulings in regard to the Covid safety measures
The UAE Fatwa Council announced on Thursday that taking the Covid-19 vaccine is permissible in Islam and does not invalidate fasting.
This came as the council had a virtual discussion, under the chairmanship of Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah, over the Fiqh of fasting, including the guidelines, rules and regulations derived from the rulings laid down in the Holy Quran and the traditions of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the Sunnah.
>>> ALSO READ: Special police teams to crack down on gatherings during Ramadan
Covid-19: UAE residents get ready for safe Ramadan
The council reviewed the religious rulings in regard to the preventive and precautionary measures in place to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, primarily those related to the arrangements of Iftar meals and Ramadan tents as well as Al Taraweeh prayers.
A detailed official statement will be issued by the council in this regard during the next media briefing on Covid-19.
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Infections in UK down to September...
Measures taken by government successful in controlling spread of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: English variant won't lead to serious...
Previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests Covid...
Chief minister had been campaigning in the state by-elections. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
9 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli