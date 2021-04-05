Covid UAE: Police conduct proactive PCR tests for employees

The initiative was undertaken as part of the force's containment efforts.

Abu Dhabi Police on Monday conducted proactive Covid PCR tests for employees of the Mussafah Police Station as part of stringent precautionary measures to limit the spread of the pandemic in the emirate.

Lt. Col. Fadel Ghadeer Al Shamsi, Director of the Center, explained that the initiative — undertaken in cooperation with VPS Hospitals Group — is part of the force's containment efforts.

It was also carried out to promote awareness of community health and safety by implementing all proactive precautionary measures.

He thanked those on the first line of defence for their efforts in serving the nation, as well as the screening team on duty for their efficiency and commitment to protective measures against Covid-19.