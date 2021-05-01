- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid UAE: April records lowest new infections, deaths this year
Medical experts credit the dip to nationwide vaccination and screening campaigns.
Even as a new Covid-19 variant, B.1.617, has plunged India into a healthcare crisis, there is a promising development registered in the UAE’s pandemic battle. April has recorded the lowest number of new infections and deaths this year across the UAE.
The approximate number of new cases so far this year gives a clear picture: January (97,700), February (87,900), March (69,900) and April (58,700). And the average daily mortality rate: January (5.6), February (13.2), March (8.7) and April (3).
Medical experts credited the dip in new infections and deaths to the massive nationwide vaccination and screening campaigns and provision of several vaccines for free to the masses. However, they said it’s too early to give high-fives and call victory over the dreaded disease, which returns whenever people lower their guards.
Praising the impact of the vaccination and testing drives, Dr Ponnusamy Tamilvendan, specialist internal medicine, Medeor Hospital, Dubai, said the residents must remain cautious for at least a couple of months.
“UAE is on the right track with its vaccination programme, which has been the key factor in achieving the lowest number of new infections in April. We are learning from this fight that there is no victory until we scale up preparations. We must now take a lesson from how India continues to face challenges after announcing victory. We need to keep up the momentum for a few more months, complemented by the active support of responsible community members. Take precautions to avoid the crisis situation we have been witnessing in some countries.”
Dr Brijesh Bharadwaj, specialist internal medicine, NMC Royal Hospital, DIP, Dubai, stressed that a long road lies ahead in this battle.
“Yes, there is a day-to-day decrease in the new cases but still the graph suggests that it will take the next 2-3 months, that new cases will come down in hundreds. Mega vaccination campaign and strict implementation of Covid-19 protection guidelines helped fight against the virus.”
Dr Sawsan Humaida, specialist, internal medicine, Bareen International Hospital, Abu Dhabi, said the data gives fresh hope and optimism of a near victory in the fight against the pandemic.
“In April, the equilibrium between the total number of PCR tests conducted and the number of positive cases has significantly reduced.”
Doctors have urged community members to adhere to the precautionary measures while enjoying Ramadan Nights and celebrations during the upcoming Eid.
Dr Bharadwaj warned the residents against a repeat of the spike seen in Covid -19 positive cases after the New Year’s Eve parties. “Take precautions during Ramadan and Eid, get vaccinated and follow standard precautions. Vaccination will help in reducing the number of new cases and severity of the illness.”
Dr Sawsan added: “To ensure the continued decrease in the equilibrium (between PCR tests and new cases), the preventive measures must continue to be observed in markets, mosques during prayer in Ramadan and Eid as well as public gatherings while ensuring social distancing and wearing of masks.”
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid UAE: April records lowest new infections,...
Medical experts credit the dip to nationwide vaccination and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Over 90 crammed into two-storey home,...
Police probing probable case of human smuggling. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: No curfews during Ramadan or Eid, Saudi ...
Officials say no need for restrictions if people follow safety... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mohd....
Mohammad Shahabuddin was admitted to hospital 10 days ago. READ MORE
-
Education
Covid-19: CBSE announces marking policy for...
Schools will have to form an eight-member committee headed by... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,712 cases, 1,681...
More than 44.1 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Now, send oxygen concentrators as gifts to India
The exemption for oxygen concentrators is allowed only till July 31. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Another Palm Jumeirah villa sold for Dh100 ...
European national buys luxury villa. READ MORE
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day