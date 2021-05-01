Covid UAE: April records lowest new infections, deaths this year

Medical experts credit the dip to nationwide vaccination and screening campaigns.

Even as a new Covid-19 variant, B.1.617, has plunged India into a healthcare crisis, there is a promising development registered in the UAE’s pandemic battle. April has recorded the lowest number of new infections and deaths this year across the UAE.

The approximate number of new cases so far this year gives a clear picture: January (97,700), February (87,900), March (69,900) and April (58,700). And the average daily mortality rate: January (5.6), February (13.2), March (8.7) and April (3).

Medical experts credited the dip in new infections and deaths to the massive nationwide vaccination and screening campaigns and provision of several vaccines for free to the masses. However, they said it’s too early to give high-fives and call victory over the dreaded disease, which returns whenever people lower their guards.

Praising the impact of the vaccination and testing drives, Dr Ponnusamy Tamilvendan, specialist internal medicine, Medeor Hospital, Dubai, said the residents must remain cautious for at least a couple of months.

“UAE is on the right track with its vaccination programme, which has been the key factor in achieving the lowest number of new infections in April. We are learning from this fight that there is no victory until we scale up preparations. We must now take a lesson from how India continues to face challenges after announcing victory. We need to keep up the momentum for a few more months, complemented by the active support of responsible community members. Take precautions to avoid the crisis situation we have been witnessing in some countries.”

Dr Brijesh Bharadwaj, specialist internal medicine, NMC Royal Hospital, DIP, Dubai, stressed that a long road lies ahead in this battle.

“Yes, there is a day-to-day decrease in the new cases but still the graph suggests that it will take the next 2-3 months, that new cases will come down in hundreds. Mega vaccination campaign and strict implementation of Covid-19 protection guidelines helped fight against the virus.”

Dr Sawsan Humaida, specialist, internal medicine, Bareen International Hospital, Abu Dhabi, said the data gives fresh hope and optimism of a near victory in the fight against the pandemic.

“In April, the equilibrium between the total number of PCR tests conducted and the number of positive cases has significantly reduced.”

Doctors have urged community members to adhere to the precautionary measures while enjoying Ramadan Nights and celebrations during the upcoming Eid.

Dr Bharadwaj warned the residents against a repeat of the spike seen in Covid -19 positive cases after the New Year’s Eve parties. “Take precautions during Ramadan and Eid, get vaccinated and follow standard precautions. Vaccination will help in reducing the number of new cases and severity of the illness.”

Dr Sawsan added: “To ensure the continued decrease in the equilibrium (between PCR tests and new cases), the preventive measures must continue to be observed in markets, mosques during prayer in Ramadan and Eid as well as public gatherings while ensuring social distancing and wearing of masks.”

