Covid UAE: 30 eateries shut in three months for violating safety standards

As many as 139 food outlets were fined for not adhering to Covid-19 rules.

Authorities in Ajman have shut down 30 food establishments that were found to have flouted public health and safety rules as well as precautionary norms in place to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Khalid Al Hosani, Director of Health and Environment Department, Municipality and Planning Department Ajman (MPDA), said civic authorities cracked down on the errant establishments during rigorous intensive drives conducted between January and March this year.

Altogether, 3,799 food outlets came under the scanner, of which 139 were fined for non-compliance with public health and safety measures.

Al Hosani said that the department's inspection drives have been intensified during the holy month of Ramadan in a bid to rein in the contagion.

The strength of the inspection teams has also been enhanced recently and they have been undergoing training sessions to make their public safety drives 100 per cent efficient.

The civic authorities are working in tandem with their counterparts in Ajman Port to ensure inbound shipments don’t pose any threat to public health and safety either, Al Hosani added.