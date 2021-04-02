- EVENTS
Covid UAE: 2 shisha cafes, 1 gym ordered shut for safety violations
The outlets were found to be non-compliant with mandatory health guidelines.
Authorities in Dubai ordered the closure of three establishments on Thursday for violating precautionary measures put in place to limit the spread of Covid-19.
Taking to Twitter, Dubai Municipality noted that it had closed two shisha cafes in Karama and Riggat Al Buteen areas for overcrowding and violating health practice measures.
Furthermore, a fitness centre in Business Bay was also given a closure notice for overcrowding. The move was undertaken in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council.
#DubaiMunicipality strengthened its inspection campaigns on establishments to ensure their commitment to precautionary measures. The total commitment rate reached 98%, the number of inspection visits reached 2,228, 3 establishments were closed, and 20 warnings were made. pic.twitter.com/FudeOx2sA5— | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) April 2, 2021
The closures were part of the authority's latest inspections carried out across the emirate to ensure strict compliance with mandatory health and safety guidelines.
A total of 2,228 inspections were carried out on Thursday. In its daily report, the authority also noted that it had issued three fines and 20 warnings to establishments found not adhering to protocols.
