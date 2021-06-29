Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Turkey halts flights from India, 5 other countries due to variants

Reuters/Istanbul
Filed on June 29, 2021

Those arriving from Pakistan or who have been there in the last 14 days will need to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.


Turkey has halted flights and all direct travel from Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka due to new variants of the coronavirus, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

Those who arrive from other places but have been in the countries listed within the last 14 days will need to show a negative PCR test within a maximum of 72 hours before entry and they will need to quarantine for 14 days, it said.

Those arriving from Pakistan and Afghanistan or who have been there in the last 14 days will need to quarantine in Turkey for 10 days upon arrival, it said.

Those coming from the United Kingdom, Iran, Egypt and Singapore will need to show a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to arrival, the ministry added.




