Covid: Travel ban on direct flights from UAE to Scotland lifted
The ban had been instituted on January 29.
A travel restriction in place from the UAE and Scotland has been lifted, the mission said in Abu Dhabi.
“From 4am on 9 April, direct flights from the UAE to Scotland will no longer be prohibited,” the British Embassy tweeted.
However, travel restrictions continue from the UAE to England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The travel ban between the UAE and the UK had been instituted on January 29.
According to Etihad Airways’ travel guidelines: “The UAE is currently on the UK’s red list, which means that you will only be permitted to enter the UK from the UAE if you are a British or Irish national, or you have residence rights in the UK.”
Also, the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, noted that visitors arriving into the UK who have been in or transited through the UAE in the previous 10 days will not be permitted entry.
Earlier this week, Britain announced plans to restart international travel, using a ‘traffic-light’ system. The UK has set May 17 as the tentative day for the relaunch of international travel.
