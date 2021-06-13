Covid: Saudi mosque closed after imam tests positive

The mosque in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region was temporarily shut down.

A mosque in Saudi Arabia was closed after its imam tested positive for Covid.

According to Arab News, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs office temporarily shut down the Al Budaiyah Mosque in the Jazan area of the Abu Arish governorate.

The mosque will open and receive worshippers at a later date and field teams are undertaking preventative measures including sterilization operations and comprehensive maintenance measures.

The ministry highlighted its role in regulating and reporting mosques that did not comply with health and safety instructions keeping the keenness of worshippers in mind.