Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid: Saudi mosque closed after imam tests positive

Web Report/Jeddah
Filed on June 13, 2021
Photo: Reuters

The mosque in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region was temporarily shut down.


A mosque in Saudi Arabia was closed after its imam tested positive for Covid.

According to Arab News, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs office temporarily shut down the Al Budaiyah Mosque in the Jazan area of the Abu Arish governorate.

The mosque will open and receive worshippers at a later date and field teams are undertaking preventative measures including sterilization operations and comprehensive maintenance measures.

The ministry highlighted its role in regulating and reporting mosques that did not comply with health and safety instructions keeping the keenness of worshippers in mind.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /coronavirus-pandemic/uae-covid-vaccine-87263-residents-vaccinated-in-24-hours macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 