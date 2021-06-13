Covid: Saudi mosque closed after imam tests positive
The mosque in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region was temporarily shut down.
A mosque in Saudi Arabia was closed after its imam tested positive for Covid.
According to Arab News, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs office temporarily shut down the Al Budaiyah Mosque in the Jazan area of the Abu Arish governorate.
The mosque will open and receive worshippers at a later date and field teams are undertaking preventative measures including sterilization operations and comprehensive maintenance measures.
The ministry highlighted its role in regulating and reporting mosques that did not comply with health and safety instructions keeping the keenness of worshippers in mind.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Saudi mosque closed after imam tests...
The mosque in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region was temporarily shut... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India reports 80,834 new cases, 3,303...
This is the sixth consecutive day when India has reported less than... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Goa extends curfew with some...
Marriages permitted with 50 people cap READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Brazil's President Bolsonaro fined for maskless...
Bolsonaro, who tested positive for the coronavirus last year, also... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Alerts issued for blowing dust, rough seas
The NCM has warned of blowing dust and waves up to 7 feet high caused ... READ MORE
-
News
Now, pay Sharjah utility bills from anywhere in...
The 870 machines are installed in different parts of the country to... READ MORE
-
Markets
Dubai: Gold prices to rise in coming months, say...
The precious metal closed at $1,876.87 an ounce on Friday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Saudi mosque closed after imam tests...
The mosque in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region was temporarily shut... READ MORE
News
UAE: Soon, enjoy a quarantine-free Swiss holiday
12 June 2021
News
Special Dh1 Dubai-Manila flights announced