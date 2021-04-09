Covid safety: All surgeries to be postponed in hospitals in Oman

The Ministry of Health issued a circular to all government and private hospitals in the country.

Omani authorities have announced that hospitals in the Sultanate are to postpone all surgeries in light of the recent rise in Covid patients.

According to the Times of Oman, the Ministry of Health issued a circular on Thursday to private health institutions, stating: “In view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases and the increase in the admissions to government and private hospitals, everyone is kindly requested to postpone all dates of surgical and non-surgical operations that require hospitalisation."

It further said surgery should be limited to emergency cases only, "with the exception of caesarean sections and scheduled fertilisation operations".

The measures are part of the country's latest bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision will be effective from Sunday, April 11, until further notice.