Covid: Qatar to lift coronavirus measures starting May 28
The first phase will allow a maximum of five vaccinated people to meet indoors with reopening mosques for daily and mass prayers.
Qatar on Sunday decided on gradually lifting coronavirus-related measures in four phases starting the first phase on May 28 and the fourth on July 30, the state news agency said, citing a health ministry statement.
The duration of each phase will be at least 3 weeks with a continuous assessment of national indicators to determine moving from one phase to another.
The first phase will allow a maximum of five vaccinated people to meet indoors with reopening mosques for daily and mass prayers with some restrictions.
