- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid: Pfizer vaccine works against Indian variant, says 'confident' BioNTech founder
The Indian variant has mutations that we have already tested for and which our vaccine works against," said Sahin.
BioNTech co-founder Ugur Sahin on Wednesday voiced confidence that the vaccine that his company jointly developed with Pfizer works against the Indian variant of the coronavirus.
“We are still testing the Indian variant, but the Indian variant has mutations that we have already tested for and which our vaccine works against, so I am confident,” said Sahin.
“The vaccine is cleverly built and I’m convinced the bulwark will hold. And if we have to strengthen the bulwark again, then we will do it, that I’m not worried about,” he added.
Read: India's double mutant variant found in 17 countries, says WHO
India is facing surging new cases and deaths in the pandemic, and fears are rising that the variant could be contributing to the unfolding catastrophe.
The World Health Organization has said the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19 first found in India had as of Tuesday been detected in “at least 17 countries”.
The health agency recently listed B.1.617 — which counts several sub-lineages with slightly different mutations and characteristics — as a “variant of interest”.
But so far it has stopped short of declaring it a “variant of concern”, which would have indicated that it is more dangerous than the original version of the virus by, for instance, being more transmissible, deadly or able to dodge vaccine protections.
The BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine was the first to win authorisation in the West, and has since been deployed in dozens of countries worldwide.
India fights Covid-19: Medical supplies reach from across the world
Giving an update of the authorisation process in China, Sahin said approval was “very possible in July”.
“We are almost through with all questions,” he said.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pfizer vaccine works against Indian variant:...
The Indian variant has mutations that we have already tested for and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Maharashtra state may extend...
The state will not go through with a plan to open vaccinations to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,710 cases, 1,551 recoveries, 2...
Over 43.6 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India's double mutant variant found in 17...
India accounts for "38% of global cases reported in the past week,"... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dead at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli