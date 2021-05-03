- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid: Pakistan to suspend entry of pedestrians from Afghanistan, Iran
The revised land border management policy will be implemented from May 5 to May 20.
Pakistan will suspend the entry of pedestrians from Afghanistan and Iran through land border terminals for over two weeks from May 5 in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, according to an official notification.
The decision was taken at a special session on land border management at the country's National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on May 1, the NCOC notification issued on Sunday revealed.
Also read: Pakistan launches easy loan scheme for overseas workers
The revised land border management policy will be implemented from May 5 to May 20 and applicable only to inbound pedestrians without effect on existing cargo or trade movement, Xinhua news agency reported citing the notification as saying.
Pakistani nationals in Afghanistan and Iran will be allowed to return, said the notification, adding that extreme medical emergency cases and funerals of Afghan nationals will also be exempted "as per procedure in vogue".
Border terminals will remain open for seven days a week while employment strength of the law enforcement agencies and health staff at border terminals will be increased for implementation of testing protocols and to control high traffic density.
UAE Covid: Pakistani expats shelve Eid travel plans on rising airfare
The notification said a review of the policy will be carried at the NCOC on May 18.
Pakistan is struggling to contain the third wave of the pandemic.
The country reported 4,414 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 829,933, while the death toll stood at 18,070.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Pakistan to suspend entry of pedestrians...
The revised land border management policy will be implemented from... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Charter flight operators clarify India...
Stranded expats turn to business jets as air travel suspension... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UK commits more medical aid for India
1.5 million-strong Indian diaspora in the UK collates help at various ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: One in two people globally lost income due ...
The Covid crisis has hit workers across the world, particularly women,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather alert: Rains forecast for next 2 days
Parts of the country had received heavy rainfall for three days last... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Bike accidents on the rise, police reveal...
Some drivers are committing negative practices against riders, such... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Today's IPL match postponed as players test...
The match was scheduled for 6pm UAE Time on Monday in Ahmedabad READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Charter flight operators clarify India...
Stranded expats turn to business jets as air travel suspension... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Aramex CEO Bashar Obeid resigns
2 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day