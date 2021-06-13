Covid: Pakistan imposes tougher restrictions on passengers from 26 countries

Islamabad has devised three categories for foreign travellers.

Pakistan’s National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has imposed tougher restrictions on passengers coming from India, Bangladesh, Iraq, Iran, Indonesia and South Africa.

In total, it placed stricter restrictions on travellers from 26 countries.

The countries in Category A are exempted from mandatory Covid-19 testing while countries in Category B will require a mandatory negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test that has to be taken within 72 hours of the travel date. Countries in Category C are restricted and are only allowed as per guidelines by NCOC.

The other countries that have included in the Category C include Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Tunisia, Bolivia, Chile, Columbia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Namibia, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago and Uruguay, Dawn reported on Sunday..

The NCOC on Sunday said a total of 36,368 were tested for Covid-19, of which 1,239 tested positive with a positivity rate of 3.4 per cent; 56 others were reported to have succumbed to the virus.

Pakistan has so far administered 10.7 million Covid-19 vaccines to its citizens.

