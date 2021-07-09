Covid: Only vaccinated passengers can board domestic flights in Oman
Travellers from abroad who have got both doses of an approved vaccine are also allowed to take domestic flights to the two cities.
Oman’s citizens and residents who have got the first dose of an approved vaccine are allowed to take domestic flights to Salalah and Khasab from Friday, announced the Civil Aviation Authority. But it is not applicable to residents of Dhofar and Musandam governorates.
It is based on the decision of the Supreme Committee for dealing with Covid-19 issued on Tuesday.
AGCC citizens may also travel to Salalah and Khasab airports if they have received both doses of an approved vaccine.
Oman has also allowed entry of travellers from Egypt.
However, those flying from Singapore, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Tunisia, Libya, Argentina, Colombia and Brunei and those who have passed through any of these countries 14 days prior to requesting entry into Oman will be prohibited from doing so. The CAA has urged citizens not to visit these countries.
Categories exempted in previous circulars will remain the same.
