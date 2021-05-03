Covid: Oman to disallow health workers from resigning until further notice

The Minister of Health made the statement amid the increasing number of Covid cases in the country.

Oman on Monday announced that health workers in the country will be disallowed from resigning until further notice.

According to Times of Oman, Dr Ahmad Al Saidi stated in a circular sent to all health institutions in the country that they were to stop receiving requests for resignation from their health workers until further notice.

"The decision was made to preserve the efficiency of the health system in response, to ensure the quality of sacred health services, and to be able to contribute effectively to the state's efforts from all sectors to confront the repercussions of this pandemic," the circular stated.

“In view of the current conditions of the Corona pandemic, and what the indicators show of the accelerating rise in the number of cases infected with COVID-19 and based on Article (12) of the Infectious Diseases Control Law promulgated by Royal Decree No. 9.2 which states: When any disease emerges and threatens the health of the public, the Minister of Health or whoever he delegates shall have exceptional powers to protect the country from the spread of the epidemic, it is decided to stop receiving the resignation requests submitted by the occupants of medical and auxiliary medical posts from Omanis until further notice."