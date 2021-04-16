Covid: New rules for Pakistan travel, must download this app

Those travelling to Pakistan must download and register on the compulsory new app.

All passengers travelling to Pakistan must now submit their complete information through the Pass Track App.

According to Dawn, the country’s Civil Aviation Authority issued the new rule to help curb the spread of Covid in the country.

Don't miss

UAE travel guide amid Covid: Quarantine, PCR test rules across Emirates

Effective May 1, all inbound passengers must mandatorily submit their information through the app. No exceptions are allowed to the rule.

According to the CAA, making sure all passengers complete and submit their information through the app will be the prime responsibility of airline operators, and cases of non-compliance will be dealt with strictly.

Also read:

UAE-India travel: Some expats cancel plans as Covid cases surge

Additionally, the requirement of submission of health declaration form will cease from May 1 upon coming into effect of the mandatory requirement of submission of data through Pass Track App.