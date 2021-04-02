Covid live: Karnataka closes schools, bans gatherings

Everything that's happening in the global response to Covid-19.

The Covid-19 pandemic has the world in a constant state of flux. Stay abreast of all the latest major developments — both in the UAE and around the world — right here.

Latest updates:

Karnataka closes schools, bans gatherings

According to the notification issued by the state government, classes from 6-9 will be suspended, gyms, swimming pools to remain closed, rallies, dharnas prohibited, and a maximum 50 per cent seating capacity in cinema halls will be allowed. It also stated that no gatherings will be allowed at places of worship.

US says vaccinated people can travel, with precautions

Fully vaccinated people can start travelling again if they take precautions such as wearing a mask and observing social distancing, US health authorities said on Friday.

Within the United States, vaccinated people will not have to quarantine or take a Covid-19 test after travelling, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said.

India says no export ban on Covid-19 vaccines

Asserting that India has not imposed any export ban on anti-coronavirus vaccines, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said the country has taken the lead in sending vaccines abroad with over 640 lakh (64 million) doses supplied to more than 80 countries till now. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said the ministry’s ‘Vaccine Maitree’ initiative to supply vaccines abroad has been “very successful and very well liked” by partners across the world.

Pakistan, Philippines added to UK Covid travel ban list

Pakistan and Bangladesh are among four additional countries added to the “red list” of nations from where travel to and from England is banned to control the spread of coronavirus.

The ban announced on Friday will come into effect from April 9 and also covers the Philippines and Kenya in response to concerns about new variants of Covid-19.

Covid vaccine UAE: 100,080 doses administered in 24 hours

The UAE has administered 100,080 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 8.49 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 85.85.

Bangladesh bans travellers from Europe

Bangladesh has imposed a temporary ban on travellers from Europe and 12 other countries after reporting a surge in coronavirus infections.

Along with European nations, Argentina, Bahrain, Brazil, Chile, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Peru, Qatar, South Africa, Turkey, and Uruguay are also among the banned nations.

Firm allows employees to work at any time of the day

Global professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) chairman Kevin Ellis said employees of the London-headquartered company can start their work as early or late as they wish. PwC is the first big firm to announce this unique work culture.

Other multinational giants such as British Petroleum (BP) have allowed employees to work two days a week from home. Many banks are also adopting this practice, or hybrid work arrangement, for their global employees.

Special police teams to crack down on gatherings during Ramadan

Sharjah Police have formed a special security team to curb the gathering of people during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

An official said that police teams would be deployed in residential and industrial areas and restaurants that provide free food for workers during Ramadan.

Taking vaccine during fasting permissible, says Fatwa Council

The UAE Fatwa Council announced on Thursday that taking the Covid-19 vaccine is permissible in Islam and does not invalidate fasting.

The council reviewed the religious rulings in regard to the precautionary measures in place to contain the pandemic, primarily those related to the arrangements of Iftar meals and Ramadan tents as well as Al Taraweeh prayers.

Pfizer vaccine protection lasts six months after second dose

The ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of Pfizer/BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine has confirmed its protection lasts at least six months after the second dose.

The companies said that the vaccine remains more than 91 per cent effective against disease with any symptoms for six months. The vaccine also appeared to be fully effective against the worrying B.1.351 variant of the virus — which is the dominant strain circulating in South Africa.

Virus overwhelms ICUs in Syrian capital

In mid-March, a health ministry official said intensive care units (ICUs) dedicated to coronavirus patients had reached full capacity across the capital for the first time since coronavirus swept into Syria.

The latest virus surge which many are referring to as a “third wave” has overwhelmed hospitals to the extent that Covid-19 patients are being transferred outside the city for treatment, according to the health ministry.

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised

Former India captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure, six days after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The 47-year-old took to Twitter to announce the development on Friday. Tendulkar had tested positive for the dreaded infection on March 27 and has been in home isolation ever since.

India reports six-month high of daily virus infections amid new curbs

India reported 81,466 new Covid-19 infections on Friday, the highest daily number in six months, as several states were hit by a second wave of the coronavirus.

Health ministry data showed the total number of cases surged to 12.3 million, making India the third-most hit country from the virus after the United States and Brazil. The number of those dead rose by 469 to 163,396.

Sharjah parents satisfied with nurseries’ coronavirus response

Parents in Sharjah have expressed their satisfaction with the safety and security measures being implemented in nurseries to ensure that their children are protected from Covid.

According to a decision issued by Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), a total of 74 nurseries in Sharjah, including the 35 nurseries run by private entities, welcomed students to their premises from March 28 with strict Covid safety protocols in place.

Children not allowed to enter Prophet’s Mosque in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia officials have announced that children under 15 will not be allowed to enter the Prophets Mosque or its courtyards this Ramadan.

According to media reports, the Ramadan plan by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque barred children from entry to the mosque to prevent the spread of Covid.

Airline offers meals on parked planes

Japan's All Nippon Airways launched its "restaurant with wings" for just a single day on Wednesday, but with demand proving sky-high, they are now planning to expand the offering.

The restaurant offered either first class or business class meals usually served on international flights, with "passengers" boarding a Boeing 777 at Tokyo's Haneda airport holding tickets designed to look like boarding passes.

It is the latest in a series of airline trends introduced around the world since Covid hit the aviation industry hard last year.

UAE reports 2,180 Covid-19 cases, 2,321 recoveries, 3 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 2,180 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2, 321 recoveries and 3 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 244,357 additional tests. The total number of cases in UAE as on April 2 are 465,939, while total recoveries stand at 450,111. The death toll rises to 1,502.