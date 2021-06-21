Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Japan PM says won’t rule out no spectators at Tokyo Olympics

Reuters/Tokyo
Filed on June 21, 2021
Photo: Reuters

Olympics organisers are expected to make a decision on Monday.


Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that he would not rule out holding the Summer Olympics in Tokyo without spectators if the capital was under a state of emergency due to Covid-19 worries.

“In the event a state of emergency was declared, then we can’t rule out not having spectators,” Suga told reporters during a tour of a vaccination site in Tokyo.

Olympics organisers are expected to decide later on Monday on whether to allow spectators at Olympic events, which begin next month.

Suga lifted a state of emergency for Tokyo last week, but kept in place “quasi-emergency” restrictions until July 11.




