Covid: Japan PM says won’t rule out no spectators at Tokyo Olympics
Olympics organisers are expected to make a decision on Monday.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that he would not rule out holding the Summer Olympics in Tokyo without spectators if the capital was under a state of emergency due to Covid-19 worries.
“In the event a state of emergency was declared, then we can’t rule out not having spectators,” Suga told reporters during a tour of a vaccination site in Tokyo.
Olympics organisers are expected to decide later on Monday on whether to allow spectators at Olympic events, which begin next month.
Suga lifted a state of emergency for Tokyo last week, but kept in place “quasi-emergency” restrictions until July 11.
