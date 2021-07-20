Covid: Indonesia extends coronavirus curbs to July 25
The country had imposed its strictest measures to contain the virus on July 3.
Indonesia will extend its restrictions on movement until July 25 and aim to ease them gradually from July 26 if the number of Covid-19 infections drops, President Joko Widodo said in a virtual address on Tuesday.
Fuelled by the spread of the more virulent Delta variant, Indonesia has reported more new Covid-19 cases than any country in the world, according to the seven-day average from a Reuters data tracker.
It was second only to Brazil in terms of the number of deaths and reported on Monday a record 1,338 new fatalities.
Indonesia imposed its strictest measures to contain the virus on July 3. These were set to expire on Tuesday.
