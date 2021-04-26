Covid: India's super-rich pay over Dh500,000 for private jets to UK

Eight private jets landed mere minutes before the UK implemented a travel ban on India.

India’s uber-wealthy paid an estimated 100,000 pounds (Dh511,000) for private jets to fly them to the UK before a travel ban was implemented on passengers from the country.

According to the Times of India, eight luxury jets arrived in the UK a mere minutes before India was put on the country’s ‘red list’ at 4am on April 23.

The last of the luxury planes, a 13-seater VistaJet Bombardier Global 6000, had left Dubai to pick up its passengers in Mumbai. The plane arrived at London’s Luton Airport at 3:15am on April 23, just 45 minutes before the travel ban was to come into effect.

The flight from India to the UK is nine hours long on average.

As of Friday, all Britons arriving from India were required to quarantine for 10 days in a government-approved hotel. Additionally, all non-Irish or foreign citizens who had been in India in the past 10 days were banned from entering the country.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also cancelled his state visit to India as a “precautionary measure.”