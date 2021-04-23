- EVENTS
Covid: India's posts world record daily cases for second straight day
No other country in the world has seen such steep increases in Covid cases in two days.
India recorded the world’s highest daily tally of coronavirus cases for a second day in a row on Friday, while daily deaths from Covid-19 also jumped by a record.
With 332,730 new cases, India’s total caseload has now passed 16 million. Deaths rose by 2,263 to reach a total of 186,920, according to health ministry data.
Thursday saw 2,256 people succumb to Covid, taking the total number of deaths to 186,928. Maharashtra continued to be the worst hit, with 67,013 new confirmed cases and 568 deaths on Thursday.
Other states with record highs included Uttar Pradesh (34,254 new cases and 195 deaths), Kerala (26,995, 28), Delhi (26,169, 306), Karnataka (25,795, 123) and Chhattisgarh (16,750, 207).
Many other states have also been reporting significantly higher confirmed cases and deaths. They include Rajasthan (14,468, 59), Gujarat (13,105, 137), Tamil Nadu (12,652, 59), Madhya Pradesh (12,384, 75), West Bengal (11,948, 56), Bihar (11,489, 59) and Andhra Pradesh (10,759, 31).
In terms of battling the crisis, over 2.21 million vaccine doses were administered by Thursday morning, about 778,000 lower than the previous day. According to estimates, about 6.8 million people have to be vaccinated every day in India to cover all adults in the country by the end of the year.
With inputs from Reuters
