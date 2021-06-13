Covid: Indian schools in UAE offer hybrid model first-term exams

On-campus learners took their assessments on the school campus, while pupils who opted for distance learning sat for the assessments remotely.

Several UAE schools affiliated to Indian boards have commenced their first term exams.

Schools across the country are beginning to offer students a full exam experience once more, post the country’s robust vaccination drive which is now open for anyone aged 12 and above.

Shedding light on how exams are being held, Ambika Gulati, principal at The Millennium School, said, “We encouraged our Grade 10 and 12 students to take the exams on-site and it was a success. We feel that it is important for students to take exams at school, as this helps them build their skills and confidence in attempting questions in exam-like conditions.”

Meanwhile, schools have been conducting orientations with parents to help them understand the importance of taking examinations in schools, as well as the health and safety measures in place at the institutions.

Gulati said, “We were pleased to see that almost all students came into school. Those with medical conditions or any other concerns were, of course, permitted to take the examination online. This was a proctored examination.”

Additionally, students are also constantly reminded about being honest and earning their grades through hard work and by fair means.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal of Credence High School, said, “In our school, we have commenced with our periodic reviews for all the grades. We are using Google Forms and Exam.net, which are accessible to both the remote and face-to-face learners. Teachers invigilate and support the children through Zoom. The school has purchased Zoom and Exam.net licences to ensure the safety of our students. Children who have opted for face-to-face learning are taking the reviews in school, while following all the necessary safety protocols.”

Annie Mathew, principal of Gulf Model School, said, “Internal exams for all non-board classes were conducted online. For board classes, the option for on-site exams was given as well. Exams were conducted synchronously across classes using Google Forms. The students are expected to keep their cameras switched on during online exams and are monitored online by an invigilator.”

Lalitha Suresh, Principal at GEMS Our Own Indian School, noted, "Exams have started for Grades 4 to 12 at our school. For this term, students who are attending online will attempt the exam virtually and those attending face-to-face classes will do the exam in school. We have had requests from parents of some students wanting to write the exams in school and we have approved them if we are able to maintain social distancing protocols."

She added that students of senior sections have been informed that all exams will be conducted only at school from next term onwards. "We have changed the examination pattern to include more case studies where students' actual learning will be tested," she said.