Covid India: UAE firm launches direct-to-door O2 concentrator deliveries

Indian expatriates scramble to send oxygen machines to their loved ones back home

Electronics and medical retailers have been flooded with calls to purchase oxygen cylinders and concentrators from anxious Indian expatriates from across the globe, according to UAE-based suppliers.

Several UAE residents have been trying to purchase these ‘life-saving machines’, as insurance against a fight against a lethal Covid-19 wave in India.

Dubai-based Jerill Joseph, a civil engineer, and an Indian expatriate, said he wanted to purchase the machine for his parents back home, in case they need to avail themselves for treatment against the raging contagion. “Fortunately, both my parents haven’t contracted SARS-COV-2, which causes Covid-19, yet. But, since India is facing an acute shortage of oxygen and hospital beds, I’m purchasing an oxygen concentrator from Dubai. I can send it to them because it seems like the smart thing to do,” he said.

However, Joseph said he has found it challenging to find the machine in the UAE.

Direct-to-door delivery of oxygen concentrators

Medical retailers such as Aster Pharmacies have said they are working to make the products available, as existing stocks have been depleted due to the high volume in demand. However, to meet the growing demand for oxygen converters, UAE-based electronics retailer Jacky’s Electronics has launched a direct-to-home delivery service of oxygen converters to India.

Ashish Panjabi, the chief operating officer (COO) of Jacky’s Business Solutions, said the company has operations in Hong Kong for over 50 years.

He told Khaleej Times, “With the situation worsening in India, we’ve been receiving several inquiries from businesses, NGOs (non-governmental organisations), and individuals asking for oxygen concentrators.”

Panjabi said the company was receiving scores of bulk requests from customers who want to send the supply to hospitals and NGOs in India. Over the past few days, the company began receiving several interests from individuals who want to give it to their families.

“We launched an e-portal where interested buyers can purchase a five-litre oxygen concentrator for Dh3,669 and send it directly to their loved ones in India,” said Panjabi.

He said since the Indian government has relaxed import duties on Covid-19 relief supplies, it has made shipping easy for Jacky’s. Also, transport of relief supplies is a priority for airlines flying to India as well.

“We partnered with a few courier companies in Hong Kong and are facilitating direct-to-door deliveries within at least two working days,” he said. The service was launched by Jacky’s on Monday (May 3) and it has facilitated the shipment of 1,000 units of the machines, including the ones supplied to NGOs and corporate houses. “We’re receiving orders from Indians living across the globe,” he added.

Many Indian expatriates are purchasing it for their loved ones as insurance, so they don’t have to scramble for it at the last minute. “The machine helps those suffering from mild cases turning severe,” he added.

However, Panjabi maintained that Jacky’s believes that discretion is the better part of valour and indulging in restraint before exporting the units making sure it does not fall into the hands of greedy traders. “Many companies in the UAE have placed orders to send it to the families of their employees as a goodwill gesture as well,” he added.

