Covid India: Two more Aligarh Muslim University staff succumb to virus
University has lost 16 faculty members and 10 retired ones so far.
With Covid-19 raging across Uttar Pradesh, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is also bearing the brunt of the crisis. With two more faculty members succumbing to the disease on Friday, it has so far lost 16 faculty members and 10 retired ones.
The latest victim was Prof Shadaab Khan, 58, head of the medicine department at AMU’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical college and hospital, who had played a key role in the battle against the pandemic over the past few months. Prof Rafiqul Zaman Khan, 55, of the department of computer science, also passed away on Friday after battling Covid-19.
Vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor, who lost his brother, Omar Farooq, 75, a former member of the university court and member of the Mohammedan educational conference, said a vacuum has been created following the demise of such learned faculty members.
“I appeal to everyone to get vaccinated and follow all Covid-19 protocols,” he urged the university professors, officials and others.
On Wednesday, Prof Khalid Bin Yusuf, 56, a prominent Sanskrit scholar and former head of the department of Sanskrit, died following Covid infection.
Rahat Abrar, associate member who is also in charge of public relations, told a journalist that Covid-19 has devastated families and taken away eminent scholars.
Mohammed Hamza, president of the Resident Doctors Association, said government hospitals in the state should be provided all the necessary infrastructure support including medical supplies especially oxygen.
