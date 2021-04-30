- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid India: Some states delay vaccination for 18-45 age group
State governments cite non-availability of jabs.
Just a day before India is to launch its ambitious drive to inoculate millions of people in the 18-45 age group against the devastating Covid-19 virus, states have started delaying the project citing non-availability of vaccines.
Unfortunately, it coincides with the continued surge in the number of people becoming victim to the virus. The past few days have seen 300,000 new Covid-19 cases being registered daily and over 2,000 deaths every day.
Many state governments appeared helpless on Friday as they informed their citizens about the non-availability of the much-vaunted vaccines produced by two domestic companies, who were to meet their needs.
The Indian government announced the launch of the new programme from May 1, with 50 per cent of the vaccines being allocated to it for distribution to states and the rest for the open market. However, controversies continue to dog the issue of the open market sale of the life-saving essential drug and a resolution appeared distant on the eve of the launch of the programme.
Several states have announced delays in launching the third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive. They include Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Gujarat, states ruled by both the BJP and its affiliates and other opposition parties.
There are fears that with millions lining up outside vaccination centres all over the country from Saturday, there could be another outburst of the disease.
Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, said all citizens would be vaccinated over a period of three months and urged them not to queue outside vaccination centres from Saturday.
“My appeal to the people is to not start queuing up outside vaccination centres so that social distancing and law and order issues do not arise,” said Kejriwal.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: Some states delay vaccination for 18-...
State governments cite non-availability of jabs. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Veteran Pakistani actress tests positive for Covid
She made the announcement in a series of Instagram videos on Friday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,974 Covid-19 cases, 1,836...
More than 43.9 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: UAE steelmaker sends 500...
The company has also ordered homecare oxygen concentrators for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Mohamed calls up first Emirati female ...
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince congratulates Huda Al Matroushi on garage... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: 81,323 doses administered in...
Total doses administered now stands at 10.5 million. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed lauds Zayed Book...
Seven authors and researchers from Egypt, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Australian Cricket Media Association donates...
India is facing an unprecedented health crisis due to the second wave,... READ MORE
Weather
Video: Heavy rains hit UAE for third time in 4 days
29 April 2021
Rest of Asia
Eid Al Fitr holidays announced in Pakistan
29 April 2021
News
Dubai: Electric scooters not allowed in parks
29 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day