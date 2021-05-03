- EVENTS
Covid: India reports 368,147 new cases, 3,417 deaths in 24 hours
India's total coronavirus infections now stand at 19.93 million.
India on Monday reported more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases for a twelfth straight day, taking its overall caseload to just shy of 20 million, while deaths from Covid-19 rose by 3,417.
With 368,147 new cases over the past 24 hours, India's total coronavirus infections now stand at 19.93 million, while its total fatalities are now at 218,959, according to health ministry data.
India reports 3,68,147 new #COVID19 cases, 3,00,732 discharges, and 3,417 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021
Total cases: 1,99,25,604
Total recoveries: 16,29,3003
Death toll: 2,18,959
Active cases: 34,13,642
Total vaccination: 15,71,98,207 pic.twitter.com/C0UrYU3q44
