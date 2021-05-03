Coronavirus Pandemic
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid: India reports 368,147 new cases, 3,417 deaths in 24 hours

Reuters/Mumbai
Filed on May 3, 2021
India's total coronavirus infections now stand at 19.93 million.

India on Monday reported more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases for a twelfth straight day, taking its overall caseload to just shy of 20 million, while deaths from Covid-19 rose by 3,417.

With 368,147 new cases over the past 24 hours, India's total coronavirus infections now stand at 19.93 million, while its total fatalities are now at 218,959, according to health ministry data.




