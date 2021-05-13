Covid: India reports 362,727 new cases, 4,120 deaths in 24 hours

Filed on May 13, 2021 | Last updated on May 13, 2021 at 08.13 am

The South Asian nation’s total caseload now stands at 23.7 million.

India had 362,727 new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours while deaths climbed by 4,120, taking the toll to 258,317, health ministry data showed.

India's brutal second COVID wave has reached the small towns and the countryside, ripping through a fragile health system not equipped to deal with such a large public health crisis. More photos from Bijnor district: https://t.co/xSTn4iuu9N @dansiddiqui pic.twitter.com/y2PyVsfP6h — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) May 11, 2021

