Covid: India reports 362,727 new cases, 4,120 deaths in 24 hours
The South Asian nation’s total caseload now stands at 23.7 million.
India had 362,727 new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours while deaths climbed by 4,120, taking the toll to 258,317, health ministry data showed.
India's brutal second COVID wave has reached the small towns and the countryside, ripping through a fragile health system not equipped to deal with such a large public health crisis. More photos from Bijnor district: https://t.co/xSTn4iuu9N @dansiddiqui pic.twitter.com/y2PyVsfP6h— Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) May 11, 2021
India reports 3,62,727 new #COVID19 cases, 3,52,181 discharges and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021
Total cases: 2,37,03,665
Total discharges: 1,97,34,823
Death toll: 2,58,317
Active cases: 37,10,525
Total vaccination: 17,72,14,256 pic.twitter.com/2hCw318J4T
