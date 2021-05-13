Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India reports 362,727 new cases, 4,120 deaths in 24 hours

Reuters/Bengaluru
Filed on May 13, 2021 | Last updated on May 13, 2021 at 08.13 am

The South Asian nation’s total caseload now stands at 23.7 million.


India had 362,727 new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours while deaths climbed by 4,120, taking the toll to 258,317, health ministry data showed.

The South Asian nation’s total caseload now stands at 23.7 million.




