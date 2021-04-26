- EVENTS
Covid: India reports 352,991 new cases, highest single-day spike
Deaths rose by a record 2,812 to reach a total of 195,123.
India on Monday set a global record for a rise in daily coronavirus cases for a fifth straight day, while deaths from Covid-19 also jumped by an all-time high over the last 24 hours.
With 352,991 new cases, India’s total caseload has crossed 17 million.
Deaths rose by a record 2,812 to reach a total of 195,123, according to health ministry data.
India reports 3,52,991 new #COVID19 cases, 2812 deaths and 2,19,272 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021
Total cases: 1,73,13,163
Total recoveries: 1,43,04,382
Death toll: 1,95,123
Active cases: 28,13,658
Total vaccination: 14,19,11,223 pic.twitter.com/32V7eKf1UR
