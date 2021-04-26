Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India reports 352,991 new cases, highest single-day spike

Reuters/Bengaluru
April 26, 2021

Deaths rose by a record 2,812 to reach a total of 195,123.

India on Monday set a global record for a rise in daily coronavirus cases for a fifth straight day, while deaths from Covid-19 also jumped by an all-time high over the last 24 hours.

With 352,991 new cases, India’s total caseload has crossed 17 million.

Deaths rose by a record 2,812 to reach a total of 195,123, according to health ministry data.




