Covid: India records over 400,000 new cases in 24 hours
There were 3,523 deaths, bringing the toll to 211,853.
India recorded on Saturday over 400,000 new Covid cases in 24 hours for the first time, the first country to do so in the pandemic, official data showed.
According to the health ministry, 401,993 new infections were registered taking the total caseload to 19.1 million. There were 3,523 deaths, bringing the toll to 211,853.
Many experts suspect that because of insufficient testing and inaccurate recording of cause of death, the real numbers are much higher.
India reports 4,01,993 new #COVID19 cases, 3523 deaths and 2,99,988 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021
Total cases: 1,91,64,969
Total recoveries: 1,56,84,406
Death toll: 2,11,853
Active cases: 32,68,710
Total vaccination: 15,49,89,635 pic.twitter.com/S56SPyLZtq
Indian authorities lowered their guard in the early part of the year after infections fell below 10,000 per day, lifting restrictions on most activity.
Mass religious gatherings such as the Kumbh Mela, attracting millions of Hindu pilgrims, and political rallies were allowed to continue even when cases numbers began rising sharply in late March.
In April alone, India recorded around seven million new infections. On a per-capita basis however India’s caseload remains low compared to many other countries.
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
Rest of Asia
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
