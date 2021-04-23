- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid India: PM Narendra Modi meets with Chief Ministers of states hit hardest by cases
Prime Minister urges CMs to work together and coordinate efforts to tackle crisis.
With many Indian states engaged in a vicious battle over the supply of oxygen to hospitals in their cities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged states to work together and coordinate the efforts to tackle the crisis.
Addressing a high-level meeting on the Covid crisis with chief ministers of 11 states and union territories with the maximum number of cases, Modi said the government was continuously trying to increase oxygen supply. He urged all departments and ministries to work together to tackle the crisis.
No oxygen tanker should be stopped, irrespective of which state it was meant for. States should set up high-level coordination committees to ensure that oxygen reaches different hospitals after the central government allots them. States should also check hoarding and black marketing of oxygen medicines, Modi urged the chief ministers.
Pointing out that the virus was affecting several states as well as tier-II and tier-III cities simultaneously, Modi called on the chief ministers to work together to fight the pandemic with collective power.
India’s success during the first wave of the pandemic was “our united efforts and united strategy,” he said and reiterated that the current challenge should be tackled in the same way.
According to Modi, India was running the world’s largest vaccination programme and so far more than 150 million vaccine doses have been provided free of cost to the states by the central government.
The vaccination programme should not slow down and “we need to work in mission mode,” he urged the chief ministers.
People must also be discouraged from indulging in panic buying, he said. With several states imposing lockdowns, there are reports of panic buying in several cities.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: 105,443 doses administered in...
This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 102.19. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: PM Narendra Modi meets with Chief...
Prime Minister urges CMs to work together and coordinate efforts to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Japan declares virus emergency 3 months ...
Recent uptick in virus cases has officials and medical professionals... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Mumbai's 'Oxygen Man' lends a helping...
Shahnawaz Shaikh sold off his SUV to fund supply of oxygen cylinders... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli