Covid India: Oil minister thanks UAE, Saudi, other countries for oxygen supplies

Filed on May 7, 2021

Minister thanks UAE, Saudi offer to supply ISO containers for next 6 months.


Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan praised Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern oil producing countries for their offer to supply liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to the nation battling a Covid-19 crisis.

In a series of tweets, Pradhan welcomed offers by Saudi Arabia, UAE., and Qatar to supply containers for the next six months and the assurance for the steady commercial supply of LMO to India.




