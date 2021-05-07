Covid India: Oil minister thanks UAE, Saudi, other countries for oxygen supplies

Minister thanks UAE, Saudi offer to supply ISO containers for next 6 months.

Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan praised Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern oil producing countries for their offer to supply liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to the nation battling a Covid-19 crisis.

6. My deep appreciation to HRH Abdulaziz, HE Dr Sultan Jaber, HE Sherida al-Kaabi for their extended support & special gesture of solidarity with India through the offer of ISO Containers for the next 6 months.Assurance of steady commercial supply of LMO to India is also welcomed pic.twitter.com/PRZMNChT7f — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 7, 2021

In a series of tweets, Pradhan welcomed offers by Saudi Arabia, UAE., and Qatar to supply containers for the next six months and the assurance for the steady commercial supply of LMO to India.