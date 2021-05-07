- EVENTS
Covid India: Oil minister thanks UAE, Saudi, other countries for oxygen supplies
Minister thanks UAE, Saudi offer to supply ISO containers for next 6 months.
Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan praised Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern oil producing countries for their offer to supply liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to the nation battling a Covid-19 crisis.
5. With the active support of @IndembAbuDhabi, @indembkwt, @IndEmbDoha , @IndiaInBahrain , @IndianEmbRiyadh & @Indemb_Muscat, we are in the process of securing commercial supplies of LMO into the country through logistics management by @IndianOilcl and @gailindia in coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/1ZDrORU5V3— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 7, 2021
6. My deep appreciation to HRH Abdulaziz, HE Dr Sultan Jaber, HE Sherida al-Kaabi for their extended support & special gesture of solidarity with India through the offer of ISO Containers for the next 6 months.Assurance of steady commercial supply of LMO to India is also welcomed pic.twitter.com/PRZMNChT7f— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 7, 2021
World's largest plane carrying Covid aid for India takes off from UK
In a series of tweets, Pradhan welcomed offers by Saudi Arabia, UAE., and Qatar to supply containers for the next six months and the assurance for the steady commercial supply of LMO to India.
