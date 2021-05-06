Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: Kerala announces complete lockdown from May 8

Web report/Dubai
Filed on May 6, 2021
AFP

The state recorded the highest single-day spike yesterday.


The southern Indian state of Kerala has announced complete lockdown from May 8 till May16 over increasing Covid-19 cases in the state.

Kerala on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike with over 41,000 fresh Covid cases, according to a India Today report.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Kerala CM's Office said, "As directed by the CM, the entire State of Kerala will be under lockdown from 6am on 8 May to 16 May. This is in the background of a strong 2nd wave of COVID-19."




