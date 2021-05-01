- EVENTS
Covid India: Delhi extends lockdown for one more week
Delhi has been witnessing a massive surge in the number of Covid cases in past few weeks.
Amid the raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced to extend the lockdown in the city for one more week.
Earlier on April 26, the Chief Minister had extended the week-long lockdown in the national capital till May 3.
Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week."
The national capital has been witnessing a massive surge in the number of Covid-19 cases since the past few weeks.
As per the data received on Saturday morning, the city recorded over 27,000 new cases and 375 deaths in the past 24 hours - the 13th straight day when Delhi reported more than 20,000 cases a day.
