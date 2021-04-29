Covid India crisis: Dubai-born pregnant doctor kept working till the end

Filed on April 29, 2021 | Last updated on April 29, 2021 at 02.42 pm

Doctors could not save her or the baby.

A 25-year-old pregnant doctor, who was born and raised in Dubai, died following Covid-19 complications in India.

When many healthcare professionals preferred to stay at home as Covid cases and deaths surged in India, the six months pregnant Dr Maha Basheer continued to serve and help fight the pandemic.

Also read:

Expats in UAE feel helpless as they lose loved ones back home

Expats in UAE ask how they can help as cases surge

Expats worry about lack of hospital beds back home

Dr Maha, who hailed from the south Indian state of Kerala, was five months pregnant when she contracted the virus.

The baby passed away in her womb and the doctors had to remove the foetus to prevent further complications.

Later, she was admitted to the intensive care unit of Indiana Hospital in Mengaluru, Karnataka. She tested negative for Covid, but the treatment continued as she had breathing problems.

"Despite best treatment given to her by our doctors, we could not save her baby and her life," Indiana Hospital and Heart Institute said in its official statement.

She was laid to rest in her hometown of Thalassery, Kerala, on Wednesday.

Dr Maha was born and brought up in the UAE and completed her schooling at Delhi Private School in Sharjah. Her father, Abdul Basheer, owns a spare parts business in Deira.

She had been a bright student since her childhood and wished to be a doctor.

“She secured 99.4 per cent in her Grade 10 exams. She was very good at studies and wanted to be a surgeon,” her uncle, Nasnas, said.

Following her high school education, she moved to India to pursue MBBS.

She completed MBBS from the Shridevi Institute for Medical Science from Tumakuru (Karnataka) with good grades.

She was pursuing a post-graduation at the Kanachur Medical College in Mengaluru.

She got married to Dr Savafar eight months back. He works at a hospital in Mengaluru.

“She got married post the lockdown in India and was very active in her profession since then,” said Nasnas.