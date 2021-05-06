- EVENTS
Covid India: Award-winning writer Bhaskar Maiya passes away
Maiya was undergoing treatment over the past few days for Covid-19 infection
Award-winning writer Bhaskar Maiya, 70, passed away in Udupi in Karnataka on Thursday morning. Reports said he was undergoing treatment over the past few days following Covid-19 infection at a private hospital and suffered a cardiac arrest.
Author of more than 50 books, including 20 in Hindi and the rest in Kannada, Maiya had been awarded the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award for his book, Ajanabeepan Ek Saiddanthik Anushilan.
A Hindi professor at a college in Kundapur near Udupi, he had a doctorate in Hindi and several master’s degrees including in Philosophy, Prakrit, Sanskrit and English. He also did his MA in Jainology and Comparative Religion from a university in Rajasthan.
Maiya’s academic research were spread across Kannada, Hindi, English and Sanskrit. For more than two decades he was the head of Hindi department at Bhandarkar’s college in Kundapur, and later also taught Sanskrit.
