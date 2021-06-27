Covid in UAE: Variants are causing rise in infections

Beta is most common SARS-Cov-2 variant present in the country.

The SARS-Cov-2 Beta variant is currently responsible for the greatest number of Covid-19 infections across the UAE, official spokesperson of the UAE health sector, Dr Farida Al Hosani, said Sunday.

“Based on the genetic investigation system for coronavirus variants in the country, we found that the most commonly present strain, Beta, is causing 39.2 per cent of the total infections, followed by Delta causing 33.9 per cent of infections, and finally Alpha with 11.3 per cent,” explained Dr Hosani during the weekly Covid-19 briefing.

The national monitoring systems revealed that the most dominant strains in the UAE are Alpha, Beta, and Delta variants of the viral strain. “These are mutated strains of the original virus that have been monitored in many countries of the world,” she added.

While the Delta variant is a cause for concern, causing 33.9 per cent of the total infections, Dr Hosani confirmed that the vaccines are working.

“All residents are advised to take both doses of the vaccine, especially, before planning to travel in order to protect themselves from getting seriously ill,” she added.

The health spokesperson also confirmed that the number of Covid-19 deaths in the country has increased during the past week compared to the previous week. “This has happened due to the spread of viral mutations, lack of commitment to preventive measures and reluctance to take the vaccines,” said Dr Hosani.