Covid in UAE: Students aged 16 and above must be vaccinated to attend on-site classes

All school staff and students aged 16 years and over must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to return to, and continue, face-to-face learning in Abu Dhabi.

Those not eligible to get the vaccine are exempted from the requirement, provided they have official sanction.

This came as the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced new Covid safety measures for the resumption of on-campus learning from September.

“The policies mean all pupils aged 16 and above, as well as staff and all visitors, must be fully vaccinated with a UAE-approved vaccine to access the school premises, whether within or outside school hours. The vaccinations must be verified on the AlHosn app prior to returning to school at the start of the academic year,” said Amer Al Hammadi, undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek).

Students and school staff with vaccination exemptions can enter school premises, provided it is verified on the AlHosn app or through an official letter from a Department of Health-Abu Dhabi authorised vaccination provider such as SEHA or Mubadala Health.

Students set to turn 16 years old after schools reopen must receive a first dose of a UAE-approved vaccine within four weeks of their birthday, which must be reflected on the AlHosn app. Parents must ensure these students complete their full vaccination journey in a timely fashion.

Pop-up vaccination centres for students

To ensure the safe return of students, a pop-up vaccination centre will come up at Yas Mall from August 3 to 7 and August 24 to 28.

The centre is part of efforts to encourage students aged 12 and above, including university ones, to receive a Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Students can also get a Covid-19 vaccine at any official vaccination centre in Abu Dhabi.

Adek also confirmed special arrangements will be made for students aged 16 and above who have not been vaccinated to sit critical exams in school.

Students over 16 and educators who are new to the Emirate will be given a grace period to complete their vaccination journey and should reach out to their schools for further details.