Covid in UAE: Sharjah issues new rules for salons

New measures are in line with ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, authorities say.

The Sharjah Municipality has issued a new notice to barbershops and beauty salons operating across the Emirate. The notice spells out new Covid safety measures that beauticians must adhere to “with immediate effect” and “until further notice”.

The new rules are:

>> The only customers allowed inside shops are those being served.

>> Those waiting to be served are not allowed inside.

>> Customers with cold and flu symptoms are not allowed.

>> Customers are to leave as soon as their business is done.

>> Workers must wear masks at all times.

>> They must refrain from providing any kind of hospitality to customers.

The municipality said that the new measures are in line with “ongoing efforts to safeguard public health”.

“Your commitment helps safeguard your customers’ safety and yours, and (helps you) avoid any legal action resulting from not abiding by the above,” the notice said.