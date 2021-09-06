Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Seha suspends decision requiring AlHosn green pass for patients, visitors

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 6, 2021

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) on Monday suspended its decision requiring patients and visitors to provide a green status on the AlHosn app in order to access its healthcare facilities.

“The decision pertaining to AlHosn Green Pass which we published yesterday has been put on hold until further review. Therefore, the current visitation measures will remain unchanged until further notice,” Seha said in a public notice issued on Monday.

Earlier, the authority had stated that, starting Tuesday, patients and visitors above the age of 16 would have to show the green pass on their AlHosn app in order to access its centres.

The rule added that visitors to emergency departments and drive-through testing facilities would be exempted.

The 'green status' (green pass) on the AlHosn app appears after an individual's negative PCR test result and remains valid for 30 days.

Abu Dhabi implemented fresh Covid safety measures on August 20, which permits only Covid-vaccinated individuals and those holding a 'green status' to access public places.

The green pass system prohibits unvaccinated people from entering shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, retail outlets, gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts and educational institutions.

Ismail Sebugwaawo

