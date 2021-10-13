Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Rapid PCR tests at 6 Abu Dhabi centres

Staff Reporter/Abu Dhabi
Filed on October 13, 2021

(Supplied)

Applicants can get the test results within five hours.

Six Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) centres will offer rapid PCR tests to detect Covid-19. Applicants can get the test results within five hours.

The rapid tests are available at: Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centre in Madinat Zayed; as well as the Seha Covid-19 drive-through centres in Madinat Zayed, Gayathi, Delma, Liwa and Marfa.

Applicants need to pay Dh250 in advance at the time of registering for their screening appointment.

UAE Covid crisis is over, but residents must continue following safety rules

They will get their results via SMS, Al Hosn and Seha apps.




