Covid in UAE: On-site classes for 2021-22 academic year announced in Sharjah
The vast majority of teaching and administrative staff in the Emirate have received the Covid-19 vaccine, the authority said.
Authorities in Sharjah have announced that in-person classes will be in place for the next academic year (2021-22).
The Sharjah Private Education Authority noted that the decision was undertaken after ensuring that the vast majority of teaching and administrative staff in the Emirate have received the Covid-19 vaccine.
It further stated that all measures are being ensured to provide a healthy and safe environment for students and teachers alike.
Sharjah: On-site classes for 2021-22 academic year
