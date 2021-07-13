Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid in UAE: On-site classes for 2021-22 academic year announced in Sharjah

Web report/Sharjah
Filed on July 13, 2021
File photo

The vast majority of teaching and administrative staff in the Emirate have received the Covid-19 vaccine, the authority said.


Authorities in Sharjah have announced that in-person classes will be in place for the next academic year (2021-22).

The Sharjah Private Education Authority noted that the decision was undertaken after ensuring that the vast majority of teaching and administrative staff in the Emirate have received the Covid-19 vaccine.

It further stated that all measures are being ensured to provide a healthy and safe environment for students and teachers alike.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210626&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210629210&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 