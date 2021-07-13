Covid in UAE: On-site classes for 2021-22 academic year announced in Sharjah

The vast majority of teaching and administrative staff in the Emirate have received the Covid-19 vaccine, the authority said.

Authorities in Sharjah have announced that in-person classes will be in place for the next academic year (2021-22).

The Sharjah Private Education Authority noted that the decision was undertaken after ensuring that the vast majority of teaching and administrative staff in the Emirate have received the Covid-19 vaccine.

It further stated that all measures are being ensured to provide a healthy and safe environment for students and teachers alike.