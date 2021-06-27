Covid in UAE: Number of worshippers to be limited at some mosques in Sharjah

The move is being undertaken to enhance precautionary measures to limit the spread of the pandemic.

Authorities in Sharjah will look to reduce the number of worshippers in some mosques across the Emirate, starting this week.

Seeking to enhance Covid-related precautionary measures in the Emirate as part of the newly-launched 'Salamah' campaign, Sharjah Police noted that the move will be undertaken in those mosques that cannot accommodate large numbers.

The limited space at some mosques often results in worshippers praying outside mosques in hot summer temperatures.

According to Al Khaleej, one of the initiatives in this campaign will be to divert workers’ bus to large mosques in main areas of the emirate. These will be able to accommodate a larger number of worshippers while applying the necessary precautionary measures to limit the spread of the pandemic.

Worshippers coming from industrial areas have been informed about the move via text messages previously sent to their employers. The messages explained the aim of the campaign, and stressed the need to reduce overcrowding in mosques by performing Friday prayers at large mosques in the Emirate.

The authority called on community members and various entities to unify efforts, abide by public health and safety protocols, and contribute to limiting the spread of Covid-19.